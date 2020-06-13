Why govt's relief to struggling aviation sector has been negligible

Although countries around the world have announced bailout packages for their airlines in the wake of lockdowns to battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government’s response to its severely struggling aviation sector has been negligible.

Governments gave a total of $123 billion in relief to their airlines, of which $26 billion was given out in countries of the Asia Pacific region. In sharp contrast, and after dithering for weeks, the government in India finally came up with a hotch-potch of initiatives for the aviation sector, most of which had little to do with ...