Why India may not get a sizable role in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Reconstruction efforts after the Russia-Ukraine war will be dominated by the heft of the membership of major nations across international organisations.

India is hamstrung because it does not play host to any major global institution nor does it hold positions of significant influence in the ones in which it has membership. As a result, the world’s sixth largest economy is obliged to follow the rules set by most of them. “India has not been in senior secretariat positions in any of the major global institutions,” said Ashok Sajjanhar, former ambassador to Kazakhstan, ...