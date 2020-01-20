Why Mahathir panning Indian politics may boost domestic edible oil firms

In October 2019, when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticised the Indian government’s moves to change the status of Jammu & Kashmir in his address to the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the domestic edible oils industry took note.

The Narendra Modi government was not expected to take Mahathir’s criticism lightly, and the industry lobby issued an informal warning to local importers of refined palm oil to exercise “necessary caution” in negotiating new contracts with Malaysia. In doing so, the industry was recognising geo-economic realities. ...