Why rich families are turning to pooled investment vehicles amid pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Hurun Global Rich List 2021: World adds 8 billionaires a week in 2020
Forbes India Rich List 2020: Ambani dominance continues; see full list
Half of India's richest 100 on Forbes list got richer, Ambani gained most
Hurun India Rich list 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for 9th consecutive year
Ashok Soota debuts in Hurun India rich list with Happiest Minds bumper IPO
-
Rich families may be increasingly looking at making investments through a single entity which manages all their money, rather than a maze of different ones.
Alternative investment funds (AIFs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) are among the vehicles of choice, according to experts, as they look to simplify processes and ease documentation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In the pandemic, families have struggled with evaluation and execution of transactions, because of complex and elaborate paperwork across a large (number) of entities they have had to operate,” said Nitin Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss Wealth Management. He said that Edelweiss has started to advise clients to use custody services to consolidate and manage functions. It has also suggested the use of the AIF structure which would allow multiple entities to pool money and then invest as a single unit.
“This also gives...QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyer) status and provides privacy to the family name for strategic transactions,” he added. A qualified institutional buyer can participate in certain offers of shares that are not open to regular investors. This is because they are seen to be especially competent and able to evaluate such offers.
The use of limited liability partnerships is also a route that is being explored, according to Nipun Mehta, founder and chief executive officer for multi-family office BlueOcean Capital Advisors. A family office manages the wealth and investments of a single rich family. A multi-family office provides the same service to a select number of such families. This is part of a natural evolution as people streamline operations and become more aware of existing structures and their use, according to him.
“That's becoming quite active, I would think a lot of people are doing it now,” he said.
An LLP structure combines the flexibility of a partnership with the limited liability of a company structure.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU