Why the Centre lags behind states in farmer cash transfer schemes

Manjeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, was clueless about what needs to be done to avail cash under the nationwide cash transfer scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sammaan Yojana (PM-KISAN). His application for enrolment was rejected by the software due to, of all things, his mother tongue.

His Aadhaar authentication failed as his records in the concerned bank were in Gurumukhi, but data in PM-KISAN’s centralised system was in English. This is one of the myriad ways in which applications under the PM-KISAN are being rejected, so much so that the rejection rate on some ...