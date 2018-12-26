Why the Centre may find it hard to take Telangana's Rythu Bandhu pan-India

With Congress President Rahul Gandhi upping the ante, many believe that the NDA government is likely to announce a pan-India farm loan waiver in order to assuage the growing distress in rural areas.

However, given the well-known problems associated with farm loan waivers, is there a viable alternative? One option is for the centre to replicate Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme say, experts that Business Standard spoke to. Under the scheme, the Telangana government currently provides the state's 5.83 million farmers an income support of Rs 4,000 per acre per season, ...