Will enforcement and easier compliance help Modi 2.0 improve GST revenue?

“We all know what to do, but we don’t know how to get re-elected once we have done it,” Jean Claude Juncker, former prime minister of Luxembourg and then president of Eurogroup said a decade ago, suggesting in-principle, that structural economic reforms spell political doom for the ruling party in modern democracies.

This subtle warning, however, did not apply to India. The Indian electorate voted the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party back to power, even after going through shocks like demonetisation and structural changes like goods and services tax (GST). ...