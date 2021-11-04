Will focus on climate-related risks, says Reserve Bank of India

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
COP26 Summit: Economic Implications of India's emission-reduction targets
Predictable climate finance in focus for India at COP26 summit
TMS, Ep 32: COP26, Shaktikanta Das 2.0, markets in Samvat 2078, dark web
Banks use ARCs for ever-greening: Parliamentary Committee on Finance
-
RBI on Wednesday said it is committed to integrating climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring as well as exploring use of climate scenario exercises to identify vulnerabilities in the central bank-supervised entities.
On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published its 'Statement of Commitment to Support Greening India's Financial System NGFS', coinciding with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The apex bank joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as a Member on April 23, and aims to learn from as well as contribute to global efforts on green finance.
NGFS has reiterated its willingness to contribute to the global response required to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, and, to that end, NGFS will expand and strengthen the collective efforts towards greening the financial system.
Against this backdrop, RBI, on Wednesday, also emphasised that it was committed to building awareness about climate-related risks among regulated financial institutions and spreading knowledge about issues relating to climate change and methods to deal with them accordingly.
In a statement, RBI said it broadly supports the NGFS declaration.
"We commend the co-ordination efforts of NGFS in defining, promoting, and contributing to the development of best practices in climate finance through sharing experiences and best practices for climate risk management in the financial sector," it said.
Specifically, RBI, keeping in view the national commitments, priorities and complexity of the country's financial system, is committed to integrating climate-related risks into financial stability monitoring, according to the statement.
Further, the central bank said it was committed to "exploring how climate scenario exercises can be used to identify vulnerabilities in RBI supervised entities' balance sheets, business models and gaps in their capabilities for measuring and managing climate-related financial risks".
Launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on December 12, 2017, NGFS is a group of central banks and supervisors willing to share best practices and contribute to the development of environment and climate risk management in the financial sector while mobilising mainstream finance to support the transition towards a sustainable economy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU