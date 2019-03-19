Will infra see turbo-charged push from PE money after 2019 elections?

If the elections see a stable government come back to run the nation, India is geared to become a global hot-spot for infrastructure development in areas that include urban transit, urban infra, including sanitation, water supply, inland waterways, invisible infrastructure that includes high speed net and renewable energy, say executives at global private equity firms.

According to the Economic Survey, India has a requirement of USD 4.5 trillion which means that capital will have to be a mixed basket that includes both domestic and international as well as private and state funds. ...