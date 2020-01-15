Will strained Centre-state ties make 2020 a year of Constitutional crises?

On Tuesday, Kerala became the first state to move the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the contentious law is against the provisions of Right to Equality granted by the Indian Constitution.

This, even as the Modi government’s allies like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have agreed to debate CAA in the state assembly, and a number of Opposition parties have sought its withdrawal along with that of any work related to National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. Meanwhile nationwide protests have forced the BJP to recant on Home ...