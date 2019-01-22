Will take action against firms such as Liberty House: NCLAT

The National Company (NCLAT) on Tuesday came down hard on companies such as Group, which successfully bid for debt-ridden firms under the corporate insolvency resolution process but later withdrew from it citing one reason or the other. "We would decide what action should be taken against such companies," a two-member bench led by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said.

The observations by came during a plea moved in the insolvency resolution process of ARGL Limited, which is a subsidiary of debt-ridden Amtek Group. had emerged as the highest bidder for ARGL, following which the resolution professional of the company sought a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore. Liberty House, however, contended that it would be economical and feasible for it to go ahead with the resolution process only if it was allowed to bid for all the three group companies of Amtek Group undergoing corporate insolvency. In its plea, said that they should be allowed to bid for these companies as they were interdependent on each other. The company also requested the to transfer all the resolution process before one bench of

The bench, however, declined both the requests of Liberty House and said that resolution processes of companies “cannot be conditional”. On February 5, the next date of hearing, the said it would pass an order in this regard where companies file "frivolous" bids in the corporate insolvency resolution process and then fail to conclude it. During the last hearing on January 7, the NCLAT had asked the Liberty House if wanted to go ahead the resolution plan it had submitted for ARGL. It had then said that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and other creditors should not suffer for one reason or the other.

ARGL was referred to in March last year after the company had defaulted on loans worth Rs 360 crore given to it by State Bank of India’s the then sister banks such as State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Hyderabad among others. ARGL is among the subsidiaries of Amtek Group which have been referred to the corporate insolvency resolution process. The group’s flagship concern, Amtek Auto was also referred to in July last year after the company had defaulted on loans worth Rs 12,300 crore.

Liberty House, with a winning bid of Rs 42 billion, was declared the successful resolution applicant for this company as well. According to the terms of the plan, Sanjeev Gupta-led Liberty House had to pay Rs 33.10 billion up-front, along with a fresh infusion of Rs 3.5 billion by November 22, which was within 90 days of the approval of the plan. The company had, however, made no payments despite repeated requests from the Resolution Professional (RP) to do so, following which the CoC moved NCLT Chandigarh seeking to invoke section 74 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act (IBC) against the company. The CoC had also sought to bar Liberty House from bidding for any insolvent company there was a “lack of bonafide” intent on part of the company to follow the terms of resolution plans approved by the adjudicating authority.