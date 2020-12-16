Winding down liquidity to be challenge for RBI going forward: Subbarao

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor indicated that it could become a challenge for the central bank to wind down going forward, given the excessive in the system due to monetary easing.

At an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Subbarao said that a roadmap for starting 2022 would be a prudent move. He said though expansionary fiscal policy is the need of the hour, the government spending on health and would only be beneficial for the economy.

He also said that the Centre's fiscal deficit could be double of the fiscal deficit. The deficit was projected to be 3.5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product in the Budget.

ALSO READ: Hindujas get another extension to subscribe to IndusInd Bank warrants

The former governor said the central bank was successful in preserving the financial stability of the economy during the present crisis. He said the did so by taking a three-pronged approach. The first was the extraordinary injection of through open market operations, cut in cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio.

The second was the easing of the financial conditions through lowering of policy rates, reverse repo rates, targeted long term repo operations for specific sectors and thirdly through introduction and extension of the loan moratorium.

Former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya, who moderated the session, found to be a little on the optimistic side when it expected the economy to recover to pre-Covid level in Q3 and Q4 showing marginal positive growth rate year-on-year.