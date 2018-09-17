Withdrawal of 2018 southwest monsoon delayed; North India to see heavy rain

Withdrawal of the southwest that was to start from September 1 might have to wait for some more time as a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, new western disturbance might cause more in North India over the weekend.

Earlier, there was the expectation that withdrawal could start from September 10-12 but now it seems that it might take some more time.

“The withdrawal would not start at least from this week,” (IMD) Director General K J Ramesh told Business Standard.

Usually, the southwest starts withdrawing from September 1 from western Rajasthan and the process is usually complete by the end of October. However, for the last few years, withdrawal has been delayed. Withdrawal signals the end of the four-month-long southwest season that starts from June.

The delay in withdrawal of southwest monsoon might aide planting of rabi crops but if the showers are more than expected it might cause damage to the standing kharif harvest, particularly the late-sown crops.

Meanwhile, the western disturbance being predicted in North India over the weekend might cause heavy to very heavy showers in few places including capital Delhi starting from September 22.

“Heavy to very heavy rains are coming to North India from 23rd September…all states must be warned for flooding,” Jatin Singh, CEO of private weather forecasting agency, Skymet tweeted.

So far, till September 17, the southwest monsoon has been 9 per cent below normal with rains deficient in 12 of the 36 meteorological sub-divisions. These include west Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Gujarat, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalseema, Bihar, Jharkhand and entire North-East India.

In many parts, the deficit is largely on account of low in the first half of the monsoon season, but in others, the conditions are staring at a drought.

The data also showed that out of the 662 districts, monsoon was normal in 62 per cent of them between June 1 to September 16 while it was deficit in the remaining.

Encouraged by late withdrawal of monsoon, sowing of kharif crops also picked up pace and crossed last year’s level. It was almost 1 per cent more than the area sown in 2017.

Water levels in the 91 major reservoirs across the country were also at a comfortable 131 per cent more than last year and 114 per cent of its 10-year average. This should augur well for the coming rabi sowing season too.