Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief
Business Standard

Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief

Rajasthan has traditionally exhibited strength in the export of handicrafts, gems and jewellery, dimensional stones, agro & food, and textile products

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government is finalising initiatives, such as providing technology support and holding trade fairs for industries, to realise its exports target of Rs 1 trillion in the next two years.

“The exports from the state in 2021-22 increased to Rs 72,000 crore from over Rs 52,700 crore a year earlier, and the state is making efforts to take this figure to Rs 1 trillion in the next two years,” said Rajiv Arora, chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation and Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC).

The REPC, an autonomous body, provides export facilitation across sectors. It offers inputs to the central and state governments on matters, such as infrastructure and policy formulation.

“Despite not having a port, the state is seeing robust growth in exports thanks to the government’s industry- and exports-friendly policies,” he said.

In the past year and a half, more than 9,000 exporters have registered themselves with REPC.

Rajasthan has traditionally exhibited strength in the export of handicrafts, gems and jewellery, dimensional stones, agro & food, and textile products.

To impart impetus on exports, measures targeted at the promotion of export-oriented units have been included in earlier notified industrial and sectoral policies of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s current share in India’s total merchandise exports is estimated at 2 per cent.

The state exports to more than 200 countries with top destinations like the US, UK, Hong Kong, Germany, the UAE, China, Korea, Japan, and Bangladesh accounting for around 50 per cent of the importing nations.

A senior industry department official said workshops were being organised under Mission Niryatak Bano (Become Exporter Mission) programme and efforts were being made to provide platforms to new exporters.

The REPC, under Mission Niryatak Bano, will organise mega trade fairs if all majorly exported commodities of the state, provide quality/technology support to industries and skill training. In this line, the International Export Expo to be organised in Jodhpur on March 20-22 next year will likely be a milestone.

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 16:47 IST

