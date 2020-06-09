Worst year for aviation, global airlines to lose $84 bn in 2020: IATA

International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday projected a $84.3 billion loss for global airlines in 2020 with travel bans and visa restrictions set to halve international passenger traffic.



Financially, 2020 would go down as the worst year in the history of aviation, IATA's director general Alexandre de Juniac said as he released the financial outlook for air transport sector today. Based on passenger estimates, airlines would lose $37.54 per passenger, it said.



A sharp fall in demand and revenue has forced airlines to slash costs and governments are stepping in to infuse funds and keep airlines afloat. On Tuesday, Cathay Pacific said Hong Kong government would take a 6 per cent stake in the airline as part of a $5 billion bailout plan. On the other hand, reports on Tuesday said Emirates was laying off hundreds of pilots and cabin crew to curb expenses.



In India, domestic airlines have not secured any relief from governement and are reporting 50-55 per cent loads after domestic air travel resumed on May 25 after two months of suspension. Near term travel outlook remains uncertain, but a 48 per cent year on year fall in fuel price offers a silver lining.



said passenger demand evaporated as international borders closed and countries locked down to prevent the spread of the virus. This was the biggest driver of industry losses, it said. At the lowest point in April, global air travel was roughly 95 per cent below 2019 levels.



The global airline body said passenger numbers would roughly halve to 2.25 billion, approximately equal to 2006 levels.



Capacity, however, could not be adjusted quickly enough with a 40.4 per cent decline expected for the year.



India is yet to take a decision for opening up international traffic. Civil minister Haredeep Singh Puri has

said a decision to resume regular international operations will be taken once countries ease restrictions on entry of foreign nationals. Destination countries have to be ready to allow incoming flights, he said.



said passenger revenues are expected to fall to $241 billion (down from $612 billion in 2019). "This is greater than the fall in demand, reflecting an expected 18 per cent fall in passenger yields as airlines try to encourage people to fly again through price stimulation," it said.



With open borders and rising demand in 2021, the industry is expected to cut its losses to $15.8 billion.



"Airlines will still be financially fragile in 2021. Passenger revenues will be more than one-third smaller than in 2019. And airlines are expected to lose about $5 for every passenger carried. The cut in losses will come from re-opened borders leading to increased volumes of travelers. Strong cargo operations and comparatively low fuel prices will also give the industry a boost.



Competition among airlines will no doubt be even more intense. That will translate into strong incentives for travelers to take to the skies again. The challenge for 2022 will be turning reduced losses of 2021 into the profits that airlines will need to pay off their debts from this terrible crisis,” de Juniac said.