MNREGA jobs are short-term, only lasting solution is projects: L&T chief

Engineering congolomerate Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) expects the current financial year to be very tough as the country gets set to rebuild its economy. S N Subrahmanyan, managing director and chief executiver officer (CEO), L&T, expects government and public sector capital expenditure to be lower by Rs 3-4 trillion this year.

In an interview with Amritha Pillay, he expects more orders in the later part of the year as the government needs to announce projects to create long-term employment. Excerpts. 1. When do you see economic activity stabilising for your company and at the macroeconomic ...