WPI-based inflation eases to 2.26% in February against 3.1% in Jan

The monthly Wholesale Price Index-based (WPI), stood at 2.26 per cent (provisional) for the month of February as compared with 3.1 per cent for the previous month (Jan 2020) and 2.93 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year (Feb 2019).

The food index-based consisting of food articles and food product decreased from 10.12 per cent in January to 7.31 per cent in February.

The index for food articles group declined by 3.7 per cent for the previous month due to lower price of fruits & vegetables (14 per cent), tea (8 per cent), egg and maize (7 per cent each), condiments & spices and bajra (4 per cent each), gram and jowar (2 per cent each) and fish-inland, pork, ragi, wheat, urad and masur (1 per cent each). However, the price of beef and buffalo meat and fish-marine (5 per cent each), betel leaves (4 per cent), moong and poultry chicken (3 per cent each), mutton (2 per cent) and barley, rajma and arhar (1 per cent each) moved up.