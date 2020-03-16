WPI-based inflation eases to 2.26% in February against 3.1% in Jan

-
ALSO READ
Onions take food inflation to 71-month high; wholesale inflation at 0.58%
11 states record retail price inflation rate of over 6% in November
Retail inflation surges to over 5-year high of 7.35% in December
Retail inflation at 14-month high, WPI falls to 39-month low of 0.33%
Can rising food inflation help India's languishing rural economy
-
The monthly Wholesale Price Index-based inflation (WPI), stood at 2.26 per cent (provisional) for the month of February as compared with 3.1 per cent for the previous month (Jan 2020) and 2.93 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year (Feb 2019).
The food index-based inflation consisting of food articles and food product decreased from 10.12 per cent in January to 7.31 per cent in February.
The index for food articles group declined by 3.7 per cent for the previous month due to lower price of fruits & vegetables (14 per cent), tea (8 per cent), egg and maize (7 per cent each), condiments & spices and bajra (4 per cent each), gram and jowar (2 per cent each) and fish-inland, pork, ragi, wheat, urad and masur (1 per cent each). However, the price of beef and buffalo meat and fish-marine (5 per cent each), betel leaves (4 per cent), moong and poultry chicken (3 per cent each), mutton (2 per cent) and barley, rajma and arhar (1 per cent each) moved up.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU