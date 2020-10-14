WPI inflation rises second month in row to 1.32% on costlier vegetables

-
The wholesale price index-based inflation rate rose for the second month in a row to 1.32 per cent in September from 0.16 per cent in the previous month as vegetable prices spiked. The prices remained in deflation for four months prior to August.
However, inflation in manufactured items also saw some uptick due to rise in prices of some metals.
Though WPI inflation looks smaller compared to the retail inflation rate of 7.34 per cent in September, the broad trend remains the same in both the indices. It was the less weight of food items in WPI -- 15.26 per cent-- compared to over 45 per cent in CPI, besides composition of indices, that made the inflation rate in latter look higher.
As such economists were of the view that the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India will continue its pause cycle in the policy rates.
"The data further cements the likelihood of an extended pause from the MPC," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra.
Food inflation more than doubled to 8.17 per cent in September from 3.84 per cent in the previous months, jacked up by vegetable and pulse prices.
Vegetable inflation rose five times to 36.54 per cent against 7.03 per cent in this period. Within vegetables, the inflation rate in potatoes rose to 108 per cent from 83 per cent.
ALSO READ: Food prices push retail inflation to 8-month high of 7.34% in Sept
Inflation in tomatoes too rose to 99.2 per cent.
However, onions saw prices declining by 32 per cent against 34 per cent. September was the fourth month in a row to see decline in prices in onions. This may look surprising since the common man is witnessing a surge in onion prices. This is so because the common man sees prices on a daily basis, while inflation rate is calculated year-on-year. While prices did fall in onions on the yearly basis, these showed an upward trend on a monthly basis. For instance, these rose by 58 per cent in September against the levels of August.
Sanjay Kumar, CEO & MD of Elior India said the increase in wholesale food inflation is a cause of concern. "This is for two reasons. One is that it limits any more scope for intervention from RBI in terms of reducing the repo rate any further. It also put a dampener on consumption because the tax-paying population is already under stretch due to job losses and the economic contraction," he said.
Manufactured items saw inflation rising to 1.61 per cent from 1.27 per cent. This was due to rise in inflation in semi-finished steel, basic metals.
Prices of diesel and petrol decreased while the inflation rate in liquefied petroleum gas declined.
