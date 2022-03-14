WPI inflation rises to 13.11% in Feb, against 12.96% in January

-
ALSO READ
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
India's retail inflation accelerates to 6.01% in January, hits 7-month high
Inflation spike: A dive into the long-term reasons throws up some surprises
Oct WPI inflation hits five-month high of 12.54% on higher input costs
-
India's annual wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to 13.11 per cent in February from the previous month's 12.96 per cent, government data showed on Monday.
February's figure was higher than 12.10 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher fuel prices, which were up 31.50 per cent on the year, versus 32.27% in January.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have skyrocketed - in March alone, they have surged about 35 per cent - which will in turn push up fuel, transport and other related components of inflation this month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU