WPI inflation rises to 8-month high of 1.48% on pharma, metal prices

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate rose for the third straight month to an eight-month high of 1.48 per cent in October, from 1.32 per cent the previous month. Economists say WPI data enforces the case for status quo in the policy rate by the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC).

Unlike its consumer price index (CPI) counterpart, the pressure did not come from food items in general. Manufactured products, particularly pharma and metals, fuelled WPI inflation rate. Economists attributed it to rise in demand due to festivals and after unlockdown was announced for more sectors from September onwards.

In fact, rate in WPI slid to 6.37 per cent in October from 8.17 per cent the previous month. It rose to 11.07 per cent from 10.68 per cent over the same period in CPI. "Rising retail rate and declining wholesale rate is a nightmare for policy makers," Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings said.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra, said the WPI data did not reveal any information that would build the case for a rate cut in December 2020. "In our view, the MPC is likely to stay on hold in at least December 2020, if not in February 2021 as well," she said.

However, within the overall wholesale price food inflation rate, individual items behaved differently.

WPI inflation rate in vegetables fell to 25.23 per cent from 36.54 per cent. However, onions saw prices increasing in October after continuous fall for the previous four months. Inflation rate in onions stood at 8.49 per cent in October against deflation (fall in prices) rate of 31.64 per cent in the previous month.

Prices in potatoes continued to double in October, 2020 over those of the same month in the previous year. The inflation rate here rose to 107.70 per cent in October from 107.63 per cent.

Pulses also saw the inflation rate rising from 12.53 per cent in September to 15.93 per cent in October.





Fuel and power saw deflation rate rising to 10.95 per cent in October from 9.54 per cent in the previous month. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) continued to see the inflation rate but it fell to 2.86 per cent from 3.19 per cent over the period. Both petrol and diesel continued to see fall in prices.

It was manufactured items, which have the highest weight of 64 per cent in WPI, that saw the inflation rate rising to 2.12 per cent from 1.61 per cent over this period.

The pressure came from pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products which witnessed inflation rate going up to 3.31 per cent from 2.70 per cent. However, inflation rate in October was less than 3.40 per cent in August.

Inflation rate in basic metals rose to 5.32 per cent from 3.35 per cent over the period while mild steel and semi finished steel saw it increasing to 4.85 per cent from 4.06 per cent.



As a result, the core inflation rate (that relates non-food, non-fuel manufactured products) spiked to 1.7 per cent from one per cent during this period, led to a large extent by the base effect, said Nayar.

Pant said an increase in core inflation rate suggests improvement in demand conditions after Covid related lockdown was lifted. "However, it will be too early to term this as a general recovery, a large part of this is due to festival related demand," he said.

She said the WPI inflation rate is expected to remain stable in the next print, before recording base effect related volatility over the rest of this fiscal. 'In our view, the core-inflation rate will continue to record a steady uptick in month-on-month terms over the next few months, with the strengthening of the economic recovery, while food prices will remain dominated by the trend displayed by vegetables," she said.