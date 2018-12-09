888 job offers year-end placement season new record for IIT Madras

As many as 195 companies made 888 job offers at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) last week, giving the premier engineering college its best record in year-end placements.

IIT-M’s previous best was in the 2014-15 academic year when it got 1,019 offers, including for MBA. There were no MBA offers this year. If internships or pre-placement offers (PPOs) are included, the number of offers stands at 1,024)

As many as 1,300 students registered for phase one placements between December 1 and 8, lining up for 490 job profiles from nearly 326 companies.

“We had an excellent phase one this year…which saw us breaching the 1000 offers mark (including PPOs). The demand for students in the computing and analytics sectors was strong. We expect more core companies to come in Phase II,” said Manu Santhanam, advisor (Placement), IIT-Madras.

There were 346 offers from core or R&D sector, 290 from Information Technology and 248 by analytics, finance and consulting sector.

Micron Technology Inc. and Intel Technology India were the top recruiters with 26 offers each, followed by Microsoft and Citi Bank with 22 offers each.

IIT-M’s second phase of placements will be held in January 2019.