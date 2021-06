Admitted to foreign universities, students face Covid-19 vaccine question

Bengaluru resident Anusha Hegde (name changed on request) has got admission in masters in finance at a US university. She was to join the Fall semester, which begins in August-September 2021, but has deferr­ed her admission to the January 2022 session due to uncertainty over vaccination and travel norms.

Thankfully, the university has granted her request. Sakshi Petkar (name changed) from Mumbai, who has got admission to a liberal arts ungraduated course in the US, is also worried about getting vaccinated in time for her programme, given the slow pace of the Covid vaccination in ...