AFCAT 2018 notification out; here how to apply for over 200 seats

The online registration process for the (AFCAT 2018) has been started from June 16, 2018. The courses of will commence from July 2019. The last date for online registration is 16 July, 2018. The candidates who want to appear in the can apply online at afcat.cdac.in.



The registration fee for is Rs 250 which can only be paid through online banking payment methods. The conducts (AFCAT) twice a year and this time over 200 seats are up for grab.



Click here notification for AFCAT-02/2018/ NCC SPECIAL ENTRY/ METEOROLOGY ENTRY



How to apply online for AFCAT 2018

Step 1: Go to the official website of AFCAT 2018: afcat.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/signin (and skip Step 2)

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' present at the top right-hand side of the website.

Step 3: Then register by filing your name, Father's name, Mother's name, email id, mobile number and captcha. An email with a temporary password will be sent to your registered email-id.

Step 4: Now Login using your email-id and password

Step 5: Then create a new password which must include a capital letter, a special character and a number. Example: Business@123

Step 6: Then this page will appear



Step 7: Click on the Instructions to know the important details for filing the form. You can also download the Guidelines and go through it before filling up the online application form



Step 8: Then select read the guidelines button and click on save and continue



Step 9: After clicking on Save and Continue icon, a new page will appear

Step 10: Fill your personal information details and do change Date of Birth which is by default says 1/5/1970 with valid Date of Birth. Then click on 'Save and continue' icon, then it will redirect to Qualification information page





Step 11: Fill your Qualification info details and click on Save and Continue' icon, it will redirect to the Course preferences page





Step 12: Select your choice of course and click on Save and Continue icon again. It will redirect to the Communication details page



Step 13: Fill your address and other communication details and follow the instruction that appears





Step: 14. Then it will redirect you to payments option. NOTE:The registration fee of Rs 250 can only be paid through online payment option (Net banking/Debit card/Credit Card)