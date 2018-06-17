AFCAT 2018 notification out; here how to apply for over 200 seats

-
The online registration process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2018) has been started from June 16, 2018. The courses of AFCAT (2) 2018 will commence from July 2019. The last date for online registration is 16 July, 2018. The candidates who want to appear in the AFCAT 2018 can apply online at afcat.cdac.in.
The registration fee for AFCAT 2018 is Rs 250 which can only be paid through online banking payment methods. The Indian Air Force conducts Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) twice a year and this time over 200 seats are up for grab.
Click here notification for AFCAT-02/2018/ NCC SPECIAL ENTRY/ METEOROLOGY ENTRY
How to apply online for AFCAT 2018
Step 1: Go to the official website of AFCAT 2018: afcat.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/signin (and skip Step 2)
Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' present at the top right-hand side of the website.
Step 3: Then register by filing your name, Father's name, Mother's name, email id, mobile number and captcha. An email with a temporary password will be sent to your registered email-id.
Step 4: Now Login using your email-id and password
Step 5: Then create a new password which must include a capital letter, a special character and a number. Example: Business@123
Step 6: Then this page will appear
Step 7: Click on the Instructions to know the important details for filing the AFCAT 2018 form. You can also download the Guidelines and go through it before filling up the online application form
Step 8: Then select read the guidelines button and click on save and continue
Step 9: After clicking on Save and Continue icon, a new page will appear
Step 10: Fill your personal information details and do change Date of Birth which is by default says 1/5/1970 with valid Date of Birth. Then click on 'Save and continue' icon, then it will redirect to Qualification information page
Step 11: Fill your Qualification info details and click on Save and Continue' icon, it will redirect to the Course preferences page
Step 12: Select your choice of course and click on Save and Continue icon again. It will redirect to the Communication details page
Step 13: Fill your address and other communication details and follow the instruction that appears
Step: 14. Then it will redirect you to payments option. NOTE:The registration fee of Rs 250 can only be paid through online payment option (Net banking/Debit card/Credit Card)