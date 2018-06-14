AIIMS MBBS 2018 result set to be declared on June 18; counselling from July

The (AIIMS) will reportedly announce the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, or MBBS results (AIIMS MBBS results 2018), at 6 pm on 18 June.

The MBBS Entrance Exam 2018 result will be announced on AIIMS' official website

The Indian Express mentioned the date in a report after confirming it with an AIIMS official from the examination cell. “The result of AIIMS MBBS 2018 examination will be declared on June 18 evening,” the official was quoted as saying.



The counselling process for the 2018 will start from the first week of July, as per the IE report.

Over 200,000 candidates had appeared for the exam conducted on 26 and 27 May in two shifts.

Last year, the cut-off percentage for the general category was 50 per cent, while for other backward classe (OBC) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) was 45 per cent and 40 per cent respectively. A total of 4,905 candidates had qualified in the examination.

This year the total number of qualifying candidates might increase as two new AIIMS campuses offering 50 seats each will be opened for admissions.

Admission to various MBBS courses in AIIMS will depend on the candidate's rank. According to an NDTV report, the ranks will be determined on the basis of marks scored by the candidates. In case two students score equal marks, the candidate with higher percentile in Biology will be given higher ranking.

And if their Biology percentile also same, the candidate with higher percentile in Chemistry will be given higher ranking. In case this is also same, the candidate with higher percentile in Physics will get a higher ranking.