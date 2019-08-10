AIIMS MBBS 2019 third round seat allotment result out: Check roll numbers

The allocation of seats for the third round of counselling of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - MBBS 2019 has been done. The premier medical research and training institute has come out with the list of candidates who have been selected in the third round of counselling for its MBBS course on the official website www.aiimsexams.org.

Here's how to check if a candidate has been selected:

1. Go to the official entrace exam website aiimsexams.org

2. Click on 'Result of 3rd Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for MBBS 2019 Course' in the right-hand side panel titled 'Important Announcements'

3. A PDF file will open with a list of roll numbers that have been selected

4. Press the F3 button on your keyboard

5. Type your roll number on the small dialogue box that appears on the top-right-hand-side of the screen