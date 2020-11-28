AIIMS result declared on aiimsexams.org: Steps to check INI CET score, rank

-
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared INI CET result 2021. Candidates can check their score and AIIMS result on the official website aiimsexams.org.
The INI CET 2021 was held on November 20. On the basis of the scores obtained in the INI CET result, candidates will get admission in around 815 Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER, Chandigarh and NIMHANS, Bangaluru.
INI CET 2021 Result: How to download AIIMS result
Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org.
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: INI CET result 2021 will be available in PDF format
Step 4: Search for the roll number by using the 'Ctrl+F' keys
Step 5: Verify the details like roll number, category, category rank, overall rank, etc
Step 6: Download the result for future reference
Note: A detailed schedule of INI CET 2021 counselling will be notified on the official website by the conducting authorities.
