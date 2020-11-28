JUST IN
AIIMS result declared on aiimsexams.org: Steps to check INI CET score, rank

AIIMS result: INI CET result 2021 has been declared on aiimsexams.org. Here are steps to check overall rank, percentile, category rank and more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS
AIIMS. Photo: PTI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared INI CET result 2021. Candidates can check their score and AIIMS result on the official website aiimsexams.org.

The INI CET 2021 was held on November 20. On the basis of the scores obtained in the INI CET result, candidates will get admission in around 815 Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) in AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER, Chandigarh and NIMHANS, Bangaluru.

INI CET 2021 Result: How to download AIIMS result

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: INI CET result 2021 will be available in PDF format

Step 4: Search for the roll number by using the 'Ctrl+F' keys

Step 5: Verify the details like roll number, category, category rank, overall rank, etc

Step 6: Download the result for future reference

Note: A detailed schedule of INI CET 2021 counselling will be notified on the official website by the conducting authorities.

First Published: Sat, November 28 2020. 10:11 IST

