AILET 2023 exam date announced, forms available on Sept 7; know more

The National Law University in Delhi has announced the examination date for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. AILET 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2022, between 11 am and 12:30 pm. The admission notice and the application form will be made available on the official website- nationallawuniversity.in from September 7, 2022.
According to an official statement issued on August 30, "The National Law University, Delhi will conduct All India Law Entrance Test - 2023 (AILET 2023) for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2023-24 on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm at all India level."
"The admission notice and online application forms will be available on the university website -- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in from September 7, 2022," the statement added.
AILET 2023 is administered by the National Law University and is conducted for admitting students to 5-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD courses.
The eligibilty criteria differs for all the three programmes. For BA LLB courses, candidates are required to score a minium of 45 per cent in Class 12. Candidates applying in LLM courses are required to secure either degree in BA LLB or an equivalent degree with 50 per cent marks. For applying to PhD courses, the eligibility criteria includes LLM degree or an equivalent law degree with minimum 55 per cent marks.
Candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for further notifications and the schedule for the exam. The admission process for AILET 2023 qualified candidates is done via counselling and the seats are allotted on the basis of ranks and scores attained by individuals.
