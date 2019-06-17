AIMA MAT September 2019 registration to start today: All you need to know

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

Registration for the September 2019 All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) will start from today. AIMA MAT is a screening test for admission into many MBA programs in India and abroad. Graduates in any discipline are eligible to sit for the test. Final year students of Graduate Courses can also apply. Candidates can take the test both online and offline. The fee for either mode is Rs 1,550. If a candidate seeks to sit for both the computer-based test (CBT) and the paper-based test (PBT), she will need to shell out Rs 2,650. The offline test will be held on September 1, whereas the online test will be conducted on September 14.

Essential documents to be made ready for online registration:

1. Valid Email Id

2. Scanned image of photograph ( 40 to 100 kb)

3. Scanned image of signature (10 to 40 kb)

4. Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India.
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 11:52 IST

