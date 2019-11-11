Amazon top recruiter as IIM Kozhikode wraps up summer placements

Amazon emerged as the top recruiter with highest number of offers at 19 at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), which concluded the summer placement season for its 23rd Post Graduate Program (PGP) batch of 2019-2021.

In all, 131 companies extended offers to 462 students with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 320,000 for the two-month internship. The median stipend stood at Rs 200,000 and the average stood at Rs 175,000.

Sales and Marketing saw the largest recruitment on campus with around 37 per cent of students receiving offers from companies like AB InBev, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Colgate-Palmolive, HUL, ITC, Kohler, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung among others. In consulting, approximately 12 per cent of students landed roles from the likes of Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte USI, EY, PwC and other firms.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector picked up 16 per cent of students extending roles in investment banking, quantitative research and equity research being offered by Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, Duff & Phelps, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase and State Street among others. While leading private equity (PE) firms Multiples Alternate Asset Management and The Rohatyn Group made one and two offers, respectively, there was an increase in corporate finance roles from across industries including HUL, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Sky, L&T etc.

IT and Analytics attracted offers from a mix of technology giants like American Express, Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Walmart Labs as well as from in-house divisions of FMCG companies HUL and Mondelez. Further, operations roles were offered by regular recruiters Amazon, Blackbuck and Uber among others and saw a mix of new recruiters such as Cure.Fit and Ola.

Major conglomerates and business houses like Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, Capgemini, Mahindra, Reliance, RPG Group and Tata Administrative Services offered leadership development or general management roles to 16 per cent of students.

First time recruiters participating in this summer placement season included Duff & Phelps, Ola, Udaan and Walmart Labs. Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, EY, Goldman Sachs, HUL, ITC, JP Morgan Chase, Pidilite, PwC, Shell, TAS, Uber and Udaan were some of the top recruiters extending a total of 128 offers to approximately 27 per cent of the batch.

The premier B-school also benefited from its diverse pool of alumni in the summer placement process, whose involvement accounted for 31 per cent of all offers, up from 20 per cent in last season.

According to the institute, the summer season saw the successful placement of IIM Kozhikode's largest batch, comprising gender and academic diversity such as 30 per cent women and 35 per cent non-engineers in the first year batch. The 140 participating women bagged on average a 21 per cent higher stipend than the men.

Shovan Chowdhury, Chairperson, placements at said that the top three highlights of the process included an increase in coveted private equity and other finance roles, successful placement of the largest and most diverse batch, and an increase in alumni involvement in their companies' processes."

"Our summer placements this year have achieved unparalleled success. The students have triumphantly converted all the offers from recruiters. Considering the volatility of the economy, recruiters are bound to be hesitant, but the merit of our students attracted a whole new list of companies visiting our campus," said Debashis Chatterjee, Director at