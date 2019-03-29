An online programming challenge gets 21-yr old a Rs 1.2 cr Google job in UK

If you thought landing a job at top global companies like Google, Facebook was only possible through IITs or IIMs in India, the story of this 21-year-old Mumbai youth will make you rethink.

A final year engineering student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College, has been hired by at a package of Rs 1.2 crore per year, according to a report in the Times of India.

Khan will join Google's site reliability engineering team in September.

The student, the report says, was spotted by the tech giant on a website that hosts online programming challenges. Khan then had to go through a few rounds of online interviews and a final screening at Google's office in London.

The offer took Khan by surprise as he had not expected any such thing while participating in competitions on that site. "I used to participate as it was fun. I did not even know that firms check programmers' profiles on such sites," he told TOI.

Apart from Rs 54.5 lakh base salary, the six-figure package includes 15 per cent bonus and stock options worth Rs 58.9 lakh over four years.

In 2018 a few engineering students from India landed jobs at with staggering pay packages. Aditya Paliwal, then a student of integrated MTech at International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B), had received a job at Google's Artificial Intelligence research wing with a pay package of Rs 1.2 crore per annum.

IIT-Hyderabad student K Sneha Reddy had also landed a with a similar pay package.