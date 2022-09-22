Andhra Pradesh SBTET Diploma result 2022 out; here's how to check

The State Board of Technical and Training (AP SBTET) Diploma result is announced on Wednesday. Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Candidates need to keep their AP SBTET Diploma exam admit card in hand to check their results online as they may require some credential verification.

Due to high usage, the AP SBTET diploma results 2022 link may be unavailable.

Candidates need not worry in the situation. They might just wait, refresh, and then look at the results. They can also look at the link to the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 on manabadi.co.in.