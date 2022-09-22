Andhra Pradesh SBTET Diploma result 2022 out; here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
DSEU announces last date to apply for undergraduate courses, diploma
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Deep depression weakens over northwest Chhattisgarh; rain continues: IMD
'Organisation is bigger than govt', tweets Keshav Maurya, creates furore
World leaders laud India's achievements on 75 years of independence
-
The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) Diploma result is announced on Wednesday. Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
Candidates need to keep their AP SBTET Diploma exam admit card in hand to check their results online as they may require some credential verification.
Due to high usage, the AP SBTET diploma results 2022 link may be unavailable.
Candidates need not worry in the situation. They might just wait, refresh, and then look at the results. They can also look at the link to the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 on manabadi.co.in.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .