JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Testing agency issues PM YASASVI admit card 2022; here's how to download
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh SBTET Diploma result 2022 out; here's how to check

Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | education | Student

BS Web Team 

Results, Exam results

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) Diploma result is announced on Wednesday. Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

Candidates need to keep their AP SBTET Diploma exam admit card in hand to check their results online as they may require some credential verification.

Due to high usage, the AP SBTET diploma results 2022 link may be unavailable.

Candidates need not worry in the situation. They might just wait, refresh, and then look at the results. They can also look at the link to the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 on manabadi.co.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website - sbtet.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'AP SBTET C20 Diploma Results'.

Step 3: Then enter the pin and relevant semester and click submit.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears.

Step 4: The AP SBTET diploma result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 23:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY