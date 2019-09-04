Annamalai University DDE Result 2019 declared at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Annamalai University has declared DDE Result 2019 for the exams held in May. The Annamalai University DDE or Directorate of Distance Results 2019 exam result is available at annamalaiunviersity.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will require their roll number or registration number to access the result.

The DDE May Result 2019 has been announced for a variety of courses. Here are a few steps to help you check the Annamalai University DDE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the examination tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'DDE Results May 2019' link

Step 4: Enter asked details

Step 5: DDE Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it for future reference

Rajah Sir S R M Annamalai Chettiar set up three colleges - Sri Mennakshi College, Sri Meenakshi Tamil College and Sri Meenakshi Sanskrit College - in 1920. Later, the three colleges were handed over to the government. On 01.01.1929 Annamalai University was established as per Annamalai University Act 1928 (Tamil Nadu Act 1 of 1929).