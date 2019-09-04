Annamalai University DDE Result 2019 declared at annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

-
ALSO READ
Osmania University results declared on osmania.ac.in: Download marks here
VITMEE 2019 Result releases today on vit.ac.in: All you need to know here
OU Results 2019 out on osmania.ac.in: How to get Osmania University result
MAKAUT result 2019 for many semesters declared on makautexam.net: Details
Kota University releases BA 1st year result 2019 on uok.ac.in; check score
-
Annamalai University has declared DDE Result 2019 for the exams held in May. The Annamalai University DDE or Directorate of Distance Education Results 2019 exam result is available at annamalaiunviersity.ac.in.
Candidates who appeared in the exam will require their roll number or registration number to access the result.
The DDE May Result 2019 has been announced for a variety of courses. Here are a few steps to help you check the Annamalai University DDE Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit official website annamalaiuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the examination tab available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on 'DDE Results May 2019' link
Step 4: Enter asked details
Step 5: DDE Result 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Save a copy of it for future reference
Rajah Sir S R M Annamalai Chettiar set up three colleges - Sri Mennakshi College, Sri Meenakshi Tamil College and Sri Meenakshi Sanskrit College - in 1920. Later, the three colleges were handed over to the government. On 01.01.1929 Annamalai University was established as per Annamalai University Act 1928 (Tamil Nadu Act 1 of 1929).