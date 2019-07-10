AP EAMCET 2019 counselling rescheduled; here's all you need to know

The State Council of (APSCHE) has rescheduled 2019 counselling date. The detailed counselling schedule will be released on the official APEAMCET website, apeamcet.nic.in. The entry process was scheduled to start on July 3 but was rescheduled on July 8. Now it has again been rescheduled for the candidates who have cleared 2019. Document verification process has also been extended to July 11, 2019.

Why has the 2019 counselling schedule been rescheduled?

APSCHE has rescheduled AP EAMCET 2019 counselling date to facilitate those students whose ranks have not been received by the council. Students had sought recounting, and or re-verification of their AP 12th result.

APSCHE had declared AP EAMCET 2019 results on June 4. Out of the 280,000 who applied, as many as 138,160 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses was 83.64%, while as many as 74.39% students in engineering stream cleared the exam. In agriculture, Rank 1 was secured by Sunkara Sai Swathi, who was followed by Dasari Kiran and Sai Praveen Gupta at rank 2 and 3. P Ravi Sri Teja had topped the APEAMCET engineering exam and was followed by P Veda and G Bhanu Datta at rank 2 and 3, respectively.

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the State Council of