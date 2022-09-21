AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to be declared tomorrow; check details

-
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result of the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment tomorrow, September 22. APSCHE candidates can check the EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on the official website, at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The allotment letter is important to finish the admission procedure for candidates who will receive seats throught the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process. After downloading their allotment letter, selected candidates need to report to the designated institute for admission.
Candidates will need their login ID, application number, password, hall ticket number, and date of birth to check their AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates who will be alloted seats in the first round of seat allotment will need to confirm their spot by paying the tuition fee.
The APSCHE will allots seats to selected candidates in the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. Candidates will be alloted seats according to their rank in the AP EAMCET exam.
Here's how you can check AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result once it is declared:
For admission, the following documents will be required:
AP EAMCET rank card and hall ticket; the payment receipt of counselling; Class 10 asn 12 marksheet; valid photo ID proof; domicile certificate; NCC/CAP/sports/minority, disability and category certificate (if applicable)
