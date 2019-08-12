AP EAMCET 2nd-round counselling 2019: Today last day for 2nd option entry

2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of (APSCHE) will conclude 2019 second round option entry today. Candidates can fill their choice of course and college in 2019 counselling process. Applicants must visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in to select their choice.

Important note: The seat allotment will be done on the basis of AP EAMCET 2019 counselling from August 14, 2019. Candidates must get their documents verified before proceeding with the option entry.

Options provided during the first phase of AP EAMCET 2019 counselling will not be considered. Candidates who are satisfied with their seat allotment in the first phase need not participate in second round of counselling.

AP EAMCET 2019 Counselling: Processing Fee

The candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2019 examination need to pay the processing fee of Rs 1,200 before attending the certificate verification.

AP EAMCET results 2019

Last week APSCHE released AP EAMCET 2019 allotment result. The allotment list is available on the official website of APSCHE - apeamcet.nic.in. College-wise allotment details have also been released by APSCHE.

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of