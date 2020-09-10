AP EAMCET 2020 admit card to be released today on apeamcet.nic.in

admit card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will release the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 ( 2020) today, according to media reports. Candidates who have applied for 2020 can visit the official website of APSCHE i.e. apeamcet.nic.in to view and download the admit cards, once released.

AP EAMCET 2020 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says AP EAMCET 2020.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your 'AP EAMCET 2020 admit card' will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The exams for Andhra Pradesh CETs had been postponed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. However, they have now been rescheduled.

AP CETS 2020 dates:



AP ICET: September 10 and 11, 2020

AP ECET: September 14, 2020

AP EAMCET: September 17 and 25, 2020

AP PGCET: September 26, 2020

AP PGECET: September 28 to 30, 2020

AP EDCET: October 1, 2020

AP LawCET: October 1, 2020

APPECET: October 2 to 5, 2020

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of