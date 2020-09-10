AP EAMCET 2020 admit card to be released today on apeamcet.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
AP Inter Re-verification results 2020 out on bie.ap.gov.in; know details
AP Inter Results 2020 declared: Here are the steps to check results
IBPS RRB admit card 2020 released on ibps.in: Here are steps to download it
RBSE admit card 2020 released: Instructions for RBSE 10th and 12th students
NEET SS Admit card 2020 to be released today on nbe.edu.in: How to download
-
AP EAMCET admit card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will release the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 (AP EAMCET 2020) today, according to media reports. Candidates who have applied for AP EAMCET 2020 can visit the official website of APSCHE i.e. apeamcet.nic.in to view and download the admit cards, once released.
AP EAMCET 2020 admit card: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says AP EAMCET 2020.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.
Step 5: Click on the submit option.
Step 6: Your 'AP EAMCET 2020 admit card' will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
The exams for Andhra Pradesh CETs had been postponed due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. However, they have now been rescheduled.
AP CETS 2020 dates:
AP ICET: September 10 and 11, 2020
AP ECET: September 14, 2020
AP EAMCET: September 17 and 25, 2020
AP PGCET: September 26, 2020
AP PGECET: September 28 to 30, 2020
AP EDCET: October 1, 2020
AP LawCET: October 1, 2020
APPECET: October 2 to 5, 2020
About AP EAMCET
AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.