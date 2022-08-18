AP EAMCET Counselling dates to be out soon; check tentative schedule here

State Council of Higher (APSCHE) is expected to announce Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling dates soon. The is likely to begin in the month of August itself.

There is no confirmed date for the Counselling yet.

However, according to media reports, the AP Counselling for the candidates who qualified the EAPCET exam, might begin from August 22. Once the dates are announced, a detailed schedule will be uploaded on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur. Also Read: TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date

Some other report suggests 2022 Counselling commencing from third week of September.

As of now, the tentative dates for 2022 Counselling are August 22 till 30. A tentative schedule based on reports has been shared below.