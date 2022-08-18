AP EAMCET Counselling dates to be out soon; check tentative schedule here

-
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) counselling dates soon. The AP EAMCET is likely to begin in the month of August itself.
There is no confirmed date for the EAMCET Counselling yet.
However, according to media reports, the AP Counselling for the candidates who qualified the EAPCET exam, might begin from August 22. Once the dates are announced, a detailed schedule will be uploaded on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur. Also Read: TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date
Some other report suggests EAMCET 2022 Counselling commencing from third week of September.
As of now, the tentative dates for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling are August 22 till 30. A tentative schedule based on reports has been shared below.
