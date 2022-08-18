JUST IN
TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date

Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam by filling up the form in TS PECET's official website -- pecet.tsche.ac.in

Mahatama Gandhi University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) to second week of September, citing heavy rainfall in the state.

Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam by filling up the form in TS PECET's official website -- pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply without any late fees was August 12. However, because of incessant rain and flood-like situations at places, TSCHE has decided to allow students to submit their applications at a later date now.

The entrance exam is conducted for those who wish to apply for admissions in B. P. Ed 2-year courses and D.

P. Ed 2-year courses, at various colleges and universities in Telangana for the academic session of 2022 to 2023.

How to fill TS PECET application:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website - pecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for - Application Fee Payment and register. The fee for the TS PECET 2022 exam is Rs 400 for SC/ST applicants and Rs 800 for general category.

Step 3: Candidates need to pay the application fees and submit the same.

Step 4: After registration, fill in the application form and upload all relevant documents.

Step 5: Now, submit the form and download it. Also, take a printout for future references.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 22:05 IST

