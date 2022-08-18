TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date

Mahatama Gandhi University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) to second week of September, citing heavy rainfall in the state.
Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam by filling up the form in TS PECET's official website -- pecet.tsche.ac.in.
Earlier, the last date to apply without any late fees was August 12. However, because of incessant rain and flood-like situations at places, TSCHE has decided to allow students to submit their applications at a later date now.
The entrance exam is conducted for those who wish to apply for admissions in B. P. Ed 2-year courses and D.
P. Ed 2-year courses, at various colleges and universities in Telangana for the academic session of 2022 to 2023.
