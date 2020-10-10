AP EAMCET results 2020 to be declared today: Steps to download score

-
-
AP EAMCET Results 2020: The wait is finally over for candidates who appeared for AP EAMCET exams. The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare AP EAMCET Results 2020 today. A merit-list of the students, rank-wise, will be put up on the official website, with the name and hall ticket number of the candidates. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test AP EAMCET 2020 results were scheduled to be declared on October 9. Now, AP EAMCET Results 2020 will be announced today.
Steps to check the AP EAMCET 2020 results:
Step 1: Visit the official website — sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the box that says 'Result'
Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to log-in
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference
The University on October 7, conducted a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were coronavirus positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.
About AP EAMCET
AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
