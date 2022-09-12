AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web entry option date out; check schedule here

-
The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released the schedule for web option entry date for the AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2022. The web option entry date of AP EAMCET/ EAPCET will start from September 13, Tuesday.
Candidates who have completed the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling process can complete the choice entry process from Tuesday online at the official website. The late date for entry process is September 17, 2022.
Candidates can complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry at this website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
During the web option entry, candidates will need to select their preferred colleges and courses online. On the basis of choices filled by candidates, the department will announce the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result.
According to the schedule, the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List will be published online at the official website on September 22, 2022.
After the seat allotment list will be announced, selected candidates will be required to complete the self-reporting at the given colleges between September 23 and 27, 2022.
Here's how you can complete the web option entry process for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling:
