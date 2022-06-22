AP Inter Results 2022: Intermediate 1st, 2nd year marks to be out today

-
-
AP Inter Results 2022: The Andhra Pradesh board of intermediate education will announce the AP Inter Results 2022 today, on Wednesday. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP will declare the results of Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 in the afternoon on their official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, local media confirmed.
According to local media reports, the BIE AP will declare the AP Inter Results 2022 at 12:30 pm via press conference first and then the mark sheets will be made live on the official website.
State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (Botsa Sathyanarayana) is expected to announce the results today and Intermediate 1st- and 2nd-year students can check their results on the site afterward.
Students have been advised to download the AP Inter Marks Memo 2022 as well once it will go live on the website.
AP Intermediate 1st- and 2nd-year exams were held from April 27 to May 24. The BIE AP had said that a total of 1,001,850 students appeared for the IPE 2022, which was held in May and are expecting their results today.
Of the total, 519,319 students appeared for the AP 1st Year Intermediate exams 2022, while the remaining 489,539 are waiting for their AP 2nd Year Inter Results 2022.
Students can check their Manabadi AP Intermediate result 2022 on the official website, where they can login using their credentials, which will include their hall ticket number and date of birth.
