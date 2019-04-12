AP intermediate results 2019 out on bieap.gov.in; check scores here

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, also known as BIEAP, has declared results for 1st and 2nd year examination 2019.



Students awaiting their results can check official website of at gov.in.



According to a release issued by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, “Hon’ble Secretary, BIE, AP Smt. B.Udaya Lakshmi, IAS Will release Results of Intermediate 1st & 2nd year on 12.4.19 at 11 am in conference hall, Room no 209, Block 3, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.”

The Andhra Pradesh first year exam was held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.



More than 10 lakh students in total had appeared for the Intermediate board exams in Andhra Pradesh this year

Here's how to check results for AP intermediate exam:

Step 1: Go to official website (bieap.gov.in) or click here for the direct link

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019'

Step 3: Follow the steps instructed and fill up all the details

Step 4: Download your results and keep it for reference in the future.

How to get your result on SMS:

To know results for AP intermediate 1st year exam: Send 'APGEN2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.



For the Vocational category, send 'APVOC2REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.

To know results for AP intermediate 2nd year exam: Send 'APGEN1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.



For the Vocational category, candidates can send 'APVOC1REGISTRATION NO' to 56263.



Advanced supplementary examinations for failed students will be held on May 14. The last date for payment of fees is April 24,2019.