JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Over 20,000 schools shut down in India during 2020-21, says govt
Business Standard

Army sponsoring education of students from Kashmir's weaker sections

As many as 136 students will be admitted to Army Public School, Beas in Punjab under operation Sadbhavana

Topics
Kashmir | Indian Army | education

Press Trust of India  |  Udhampur 

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance
Representative image

Army is changing the lives of hundreds of students from weaker sections in Kashmir by sponsoring their education in various public schools across the country.

As many as 136 students will be admitted to Army Public School, Beas in Punjab under operation Sadbhavana, an initiative undertaken by the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He added that 1000 plus students for higher education and 136 students for secondary education have been sponsored in last two years alone and have been admitted in various universities and schools across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY