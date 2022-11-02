CSAB 2022: NEUT seat allotment result out; How to check, download

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for the North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 today, on November 2. The candidates who registered for NEUT 2022 can now easily check the result of the seat allotment on the official website-- .nic.in.

Therefore, the aspirants can check and also download the NEUT 2022 seat allotment letter by using their JEE Main application number, password and the security pin provided.

CSAB has allotted seats under NEUT counselling on three broad criterions: on the basis of JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability.

Now, the candidates who have been shortlisted in the NEUT 2022 allotment result can confirm their acceptance by paying the fee online. They will have to pay the amount of Rs 3,000 as seat allotment/acceptance fee (SAF).

To check the CSAB NEUT 2022 allotment result, candidates need to:

Visit the official website-- csab.nic.in. Click on the designated round 1 seat allocation result link for NEUT 2022 Engineering and Architecture programmes. In next window, enter the login credentials to view CSAB NEUT 2022 seat allotment result

Candidates are advised to download and take a print of the allotment letter for verification

CSAB conducts the CSAB NEUT's counselling process for JEE Main aspirants who are looking for admission in the engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs).