Ashok Soota-promoted SKAN research trust grants Rs 20 cr to IIT Roorkee

promoted SKAN Medical research trust today announced a grant of Rs 20 crore to towards sponsoring a Chair Professorship, three Faculty Fellowships, creation of a lab and funding of joint research projects.

(IITR) is engaged in teaching and research in Science, Engineering, Management, Humanities & Social Sciences and Architecture & Planning disciplines. In particular, IITR is engaged in research in the field of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering. As part of its support to medical research in India, SKAN has agreed to provide a grant of Rs 20 crore to IITR.

Ashok Soota, Chairman, SKAN Trust said, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to give back to my alma mater through this grant. There is negligible private funding towards medical research in India and I was pleased to see that IITR is doing excellent work in this area. I see this as a good opportunity for me to contribute and also fulfill these needs of IITR.”

The grant of Rs 20 crore will be used by IITR to:

· Fund an Institute Chair Professorship, two new faculty Fellowships and one Institute Research Fellowship.

· Set up a wet-lab in IITR.

· Fund joint medical research projects. The first project under this agreement has already been identified and it is in the area of bipolar disease.

B V Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG, said, ”A big thank you Mr Soota for giving back to your alma mater. Your generous funding will give further momentum to Biological Sciences and Bioengineering research at IITR. ”

Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said, “...Through this gesture, Mr Soota has also made a beginning in terms of directing private funding to support medical research in India. We are proud that our Institute has produced an alumnus as accomplished and innovative as Mr Soota. We applaud his commitment to give back to society."