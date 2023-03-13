Assam CEE 2023: Exam dates announced, check complete information on website

Dates for the online Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 examination have been announced by Science and Technology University (ASTU). Applicants for the CEE 2023 can check and download the exam plan from the official website astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE 2023 exam will be held on May 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a notice, the admission application form for the Assam CEE 2023 examination will be available from March 14, 2023.

What is Assam CEE Exam?

Assam Common Entrance Examination (Assam CEE) is held every year by the Assam Science and Technological University. BTech admissions to the state's participating engineering institutes are made through this entrance exam. The Directorate of Technical (DTE) holds the counselling system. Below are the Assam CEE eligibility criteria 2023 in points:

• Candidates must be between 17 and 21 years old to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed by three years for SC/ST applicants. The application deadline for the B.

Sc. programme is 22 years old.