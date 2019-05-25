Assam HS result 2019 declared on ahsec.nic.in: Steps to download marks

2019: The Council (AHSEC) has declared 12th result 2019. has announced 12th Result 2019 for all streams (Commerce, Vocational, Arts, and Science) on their official websites, in and For the year 2019-19, the Council has successfully conducted the Assam Class 12 examination. The Assam Class 12 higher secondary examinations were held from February 12 - March 14 across 826 centers. Students can also check their marks on alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

2019: How to check at AHSEC 12th result

Step 1: Visit official website of Assam Higher Secondary Council: ahsec.nic

Step 2: Search for the tab ‘ 2019’ and click on it

Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit your details

Step 5: The Assam Board Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference

2019: How to check via SMS

Use your basic phone to get the scores of 2019. For receiving the same, Follow the below listed steps-

Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send the message to 56263

Step 3: Your and marks scored will land in your inbox of the phone





Total students who appeared for 12th exam in 2019



Arts: 1,86,279

Commerce: 18,297

Science: 37,468

Vocational: 910

Assam HS result 2019: Merit list

Arts 1st Division: 18,572

Commerce 1st Div: 3,796

Science1st Div: 15,860

Vocational 1st Div: 262

2nd Division:

Arts:42,436

Commerce: 5,303

Science: 1,320

Vocational: 500

3rd Division

Arts: 73,486

Commerce:6,490

Science:2,482

Vocational: 24

Assam 12th result 2019: No. of students who failed:

Arts: 41,756

Commerce:1,892

Science:3,460

Vocational: 92