Assam HS result 2019 declared on ahsec.nic.in: Steps to download marks

Assam 12th result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared AHSEC 12th result 2019. AHSEC has announced AHSEC 12th Result 2019 for all streams (Commerce, Vocational, Arts, and Science) on their official websites, ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. For the year 2019-19, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has successfully conducted the Assam Class 12 examination. The Assam Class 12 higher secondary examinations were held from February 12 - March 14 across 826 centers. Students can also check their Assam 12th result marks on alternative websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Assam 12th result 2019: How to check at AHSEC 12th result
Step 1: Visit official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council: ahsec.nic
Step 2: Search for the tab ‘Assam HS Result 2019’ and click on it
Step 3: On the new window, enter the required details like roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit your details
Step 5: The Assam Board Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout of Assam 12th Result 2019, Assam HS Class 12 Result 2019 for future reference
Assam HS Result 2019: How to check Assam 12th result 2019 via SMS
Use your basic phone to get the scores of Assam HS Result 2019. For receiving the same, Follow the below listed steps-
Step 1: Type ASSAM12ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send the message to 56263
Step 3: Your Assam 12th Result 2019 and marks scored will land in your inbox of the phone
Total students who appeared for 12th exam in 2019
Arts: 1,86,279
Commerce: 18,297
Science: 37,468
Vocational: 910
Assam HS result 2019: Merit list
Assam HS result 2019 Arts 1st Division: 18,572
Commerce 1st Div: 3,796
Science1st Div: 15,860
Vocational 1st Div: 262
Assam HS result 2019 2nd Division:
Arts:42,436
Commerce: 5,303
Science: 1,320
Vocational: 500
Assam HS result 2019 3rd Division
Arts: 73,486
Commerce:6,490
Science:2,482
Vocational: 24
Assam 12th result 2019: No. of students who failed:
Arts: 41,756
Commerce:1,892
Science:3,460
Vocational: 92