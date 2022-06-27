Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 to be declared today at results.assam.nic.in

HS Result 2022: The Higher Secondary Council, AHSEC, has said that it will announce the exam result of Class 12 on Monday, June 27. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter said that the Assam Board will declare class 12th AHSEC result 2022 today. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their marks on the official site of AHSEC, at results.assam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in. These links will be made live at 9 am today, June 27.

Students will be able to check their Class 12 AHSEC results after logging in on the official websites using their roll number, registration number, date of birth. Assam HS results links, along with other third-party websites, will be made live for candidates after the results are declared.

More than 200,000 students appeared for the Assam class 12th HS exams and are awaiting their results. The Assam HS exams were held from March 15 to April 12. The minimum passing marks for the class 12 HS exams is 30 per cent.

To check your results, go to the official websites of Assam board, i.e., results.assam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org. Click on class 12 HS results 2022 link, which will be made live after 9 am. Login using your credentials and your result will appear on the screen. Download the marksheet and keep a print-out for future references.

The pass percentage in the HS exams last year was 99.18 per cent, will 99.06 per cent in HS Science and 98.93 per cent in Arts and 99.57 in Commerce.