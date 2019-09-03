Assam TET 2019: Here are steps to apply online on ssa.assam.gov.in

TET 2019: The Department of Elementary Education, Assam, has released the notification for Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. Candidates can apply online for TET 2019 through the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The process of online application will conclude on September 17, 2019. Only permanent citizens of can apply for TET.

How to apply for Assam TET 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website: ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TET Advertisement, 2019

Step 3: Click on Link 1 or Link 2

Step 4: Candidate has to first register by filling the Application Form.

Step 5: To register, click on 'new registration'

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Verify the entries made in the application form.

Step 8: Click on 'Submit'

Step 9: Log in with application number and password

Step 10: Make online payment

Step 11: Take a print out of the application form.

Assam TET 2019: Eligibility criteria

— State Citizens: Only permanent citizens from Assam are eligible to appear for TET 2019

— Academic Background: Candidates/applicants must have qualified the Senior Secondary (Graduation, in case of Upper Primary Level) or its equivalent exam with at least 50 per cent marks

Qualification marks in Assam TET 2019

The candidate is required to score 60 per cent, i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be a relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

Assam TET 2019

The Assam TET 2019 will be held on October 20, 2019.