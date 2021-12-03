At 530, offers in first two days up by 50% at IIT Guwahati placements

As evidence to the upswing in campus hiring this year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has this year seen a 50.14 per cent rise in the number of offers made till the end of second day over the same period last year. Offers made till the end of the second day of the placement that began on December 1, IIT Guwahati saw 530 offers, compared to 353 offers last year for the first two days of the process.

Moreover, the premier institute also saw a jump in international offers made in the first two days from a total of four offers last year to 28 this year. IIT ...